One Direction Reveals 10th Anniversary Plans

One Direction are marking their 10-year anniversary by offering fans an exciting online experience.

The group will celebrate the milestone on July 23 with the unveiling of a new interactive website, 10 Years of One Direction. The project will feature a timeline beginning with their early days as X Factor contestants to the release of the single History, around the time the bandmates announced a hiatus in January 2016.

Highlights include new videos and a personalised mixtape of songs, based on the way each fan interacts with the platform.

The 10th anniversary will coincide with the release of updated songs and special recordings of live performances across various streaming platforms.

A YouTube celebration video will also be released on July 23.

“The video will document highlights of the band’s career, from forming on The X Factor to releasing their single History, including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind the scenes video content,” said a statement. “And of course, the special relationship they have with their fans.”

There is still no indication that Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson will team up to mark the milestone. Fifth member Zayn Malik quit the band in March 2015, after five years in the group.

