One Direction Star Niall Horan Falls Ill On Flight - Noise11.com

One Direction Star Niall Horan Falls Ill On Flight

by Music-News.com on February 19, 2022

Niall Horan has thanked airline staff for taking care of him after he fell “extremely ill” during a flight.

Horan wrote a tweet to British Airways staff on Thursday to thank them for looking after him after he became sick.

“Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me,” the 28-year-old wrote, to which British Airways representatives replied, “Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We’ll be sure to pass on your thanks to them.”

Horan did not reveal details of his illness or share where he was flying from, but it is believed he was heading back to Los Angeles.

Niall received an outpouring of messages from his fans in response to his tweet, with one writing, “Hopefully you’re okay now!! Thank you to the staff for taking care of you!!” and another commenting, “Glad they did what they could for you. I hope you’re feeling better now!”

Horan, who attended the Super Bowl in LA on Sunday, has seemingly recovered from his illness as he is still set to virtually appear on Ireland’s The Late Late Show on Friday night.

According to the show’s Twitter page, Niall will appear “live from LA” to pay tribute to golfer Leona Maguire, the first Irish winner on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LGPA) tour.

