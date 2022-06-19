One Electric Day 2022 Revealed: Suzi Quatro To Headline, Noiseworks To Reform - Noise11.com

Suzi Quatro will return to Australia for her 34th tour for Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day in November, and as a bonus you’ll also have Noiseworks reform for the event.

Suzi previously toured Australia for Duane for Red Hot Summer in 2019. Since then, his once Victorian only One Electric Day event has grown into other states. “One Electric Day has become such a special event,” Duane McDonald says. “We see fans returning year after year and it has become an important part of people’s social calendar. We are always asked when One Electric Day will travel, so it is exciting that we have the opportunity to do that this year and even more so that Suzi Quatro will be joining us for the ride.”

The added bonus is the reformation of Noiseworks for One Electric Day to honour their late lead guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser who died on 1 December 2016. Noiseworks have not played since played 27 March 2016 for Red Hot Summer at Bonnie Doon in Victoria. Jack Jones will guest as lead guitarist for the shows.

Steve Balbi gave Noise11 an early indicator that the band would reform soon for Stuart’s family.

One Electric Day will also feature The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Saturday 5th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 19th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 20th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 26th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 27th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Tickets for One Electric Day go on sale to the general public at 10am AEST Thursday 23rd June through Ticketmaster.

Frontier Touring Pre-Sale Details:

10am AEST on Tuesday 21st June until 10am AEST on Wednesday 22nd June 2022

Ticketmaster Pre-Sale Details:

11am AEST on Wednesday 22nd June until 11.59pm AEST Wednesday 22nd June 2022

General On Sale:

10am AEST on Thursday 23rd June 2022

Suzi Quatro will also perform her own show in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on 18 November 2022.

