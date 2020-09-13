One Electric Day To Skip 2020

Regional Touring’s One Electric Day has been officially scratched for 2020.

In a statement Duane McDonald says, “Due to the ongoing Covid – 19 pandemic, border and mass gathering restrictions, and in the best interest of the health and well-being of our beloved patrons , artists and crew we are unable to present this year’s event.

We will return in 2021 and party twice as hard to make up for this year.

Until then , we hope you and your families all stay safe and we can’t wait to see you all again next year”.

One Electric Day launched in Melbourne at Werribee Park in 2013. Duane McDonald built the event to become one of the most anticipated and respected events on the music calendar.

One Electric Day has featured John Farnham, Jimmy Barnes, Icehouse, Russell Morris, The Angels, Mondo Rock, James Reyne, Southern Sons, Jon Stevens The Black Sorrows, Daryl Braithwaite and Diesel over the years.

Duane McDonald is also the founder of Red Hot Summer. The Red Hot Summer tour has been rescheduled to 2022.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments