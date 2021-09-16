One Marilyn Manson Assault Charge Dismissed - Noise11.com

A judge has dropped one of the sexual assault lawsuits against Marilyn Manson.

Judge Gregory Keosian dismissed a complaint against the 52-year-old rocker on Tuesday. The allegation came from an anonymous woman who alleged Manson raped and threatened to kill her after they began dating in 2011. The judge determined that the woman did not have enough evidence to override the statute of limitations, citing that the claim was based on repressed memories.

She now has 20 days to file a new complaint should she provide more “details for consideration,” reports Rolling Stone.

The case is one of four lawsuits that have been filed against Manson this year. Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco accused the singer of rape and sexual battery in April, and the following month, the rocker’s former personal assistant Ashley Walters sued him for sexual assault, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In June, model Ashley Morgan Smithline filed a complaint in which she accused Manson of sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment.

Outside of the lawsuits, over a dozen women have alleged they were abused by the singer, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was briefly engaged to him in 2010. Manson has maintained his innocence, claiming that all of his sexual relationships have been consensual. In July, he filed a motion to throw out Biancos lawsuit.

This month, Manson pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanour simple assault charges relating to a concert in 2019. Manson is accused of spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer during his show in New Hampshire.

