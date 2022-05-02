 One Time Richard Clapton Guitarist Red McKelvie Has Passed Away - Noise11.com
Richard Clapton band early 70s with Red McKelvie in the Middle

Richard Clapton band early 70s with Red McKelvie in the middle

One Time Richard Clapton Guitarist Red McKelvie Has Passed Away

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2022

in News

Red McKelvie, the New Zealand born guitarist for Richard Clapton’s debut album ‘Prussian Blue’ has died.

In a Facebook post Richard said, “It is with tremendous sadness that I have to announce the passing of Red McKelvie. When I returned from 6 years in Europe I didn’t know anybody in Australia and Red was the first Australian musician I met. Red played on Prussian Blue and all those well known licks on “Girls on the Avenue”. He was in my band for a few years and was one of the most honest people I have ever met and I will miss him greatly. (He was actually a Kiwi) and I can still hear him say “A fair day’s work for a fair day’s dollar eh,digger!”

Red was born Bertram McKelvie in Christchurch, New Zealand. He moved to Sydney in 1967 and became a session musician. In 1970 he joined The Flying Circus and steered the band into a country sound.

Red returned to New Zealand in 1975 and became a producer working on records for Patsy Riggir. It wasn’t until 2007 when he released his first solo album ‘Ridin’ On Trains – Songs of New Zealand and Australia’.

Red McKelvie died on 22 April, 2022.

