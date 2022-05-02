One Time Richard Clapton Guitarist Red McKelvie Has Passed Away - Noise11.com

Red McKelvie, the New Zealand born guitarist for Richard Clapton’s debut album ‘Prussian Blue’ has died.

In a Facebook post Richard said, “It is with tremendous sadness that I have to announce the passing of Red McKelvie. When I returned from 6 years in Europe I didn’t know anybody in Australia and Red was the first Australian musician I met. Red played on Prussian Blue and all those well known licks on “Girls on the Avenue”. He was in my band for a few years and was one of the most honest people I have ever met and I will miss him greatly. (He was actually a Kiwi) and I can still hear him say “A fair day’s work for a fair day’s dollar eh,digger!”

Red was born Bertram McKelvie in Christchurch, New Zealand. He moved to Sydney in 1967 and became a session musician. In 1970 he joined The Flying Circus and steered the band into a country sound.

Red returned to New Zealand in 1975 and became a producer working on records for Patsy Riggir. It wasn’t until 2007 when he released his first solo album ‘Ridin’ On Trains – Songs of New Zealand and Australia’.

Red McKelvie died on 22 April, 2022.

