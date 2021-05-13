 Oprah Winfrey On The Time She Fucked Up A Sally Field Interview - Noise11.com
Oprah Winfrey photo by George Burns

Oprah Winfrey photo by George Burns

Oprah Winfrey On The Time She Fucked Up A Sally Field Interview

by Music-News.com on May 14, 2021

in News

Oprah Winfrey regrets caving to producers’ demands to quiz legendary actress Sally Field about former lover Burt Reynolds.

The media mogul admits the decades-old question was “inappropriate” and that it’s the one mistake that continues to haunt her to this day.

“Of flubs in the world, this was when I was younger and not living from the point of view of the surrogate, but I did feel a responsibility to ask the questions people wanted (to know the answers to),” she shared. “And Sally Field was on. My big mistake: I asked her, ‘Does Burt sleep with his toupee on?'”

The Smokey and the Bandit co-stars famously dated for several years back in the late 1970s, but the relationship didn’t end well, and the two-time Oscar winner made it clear she didn’t appreciate Oprah’s line of questioning.

“I even say now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question,” the talk show legend admitted to Rob Lowe on his Literally! podcast.

“But I asked it because the producers are like, ‘You have to ask, you have to ask, you have to ask. That’s what everybody wants to know.’ And so I asked it and she went cold on me. She shut down and I could not get in again. I could not.”

Reflecting on his own experience of working with Field on TV drama series Brothers & Sisters, Rob shared: “She’s one of the most amazing actors I’ve ever known, but when Sally goes cold, it’s like (former Soviet Union leader Nikita) Khrushchev in the Cold War. She will bury you.”

Agreeing with him, Oprah said, “It was like, ‘Whoa, Sally went cold on me on live TV.’ I deserved it, I deserved it, I deserved it, ’cause that is such an inappropriate question.

“Meanwhile, I still want to know!” laughed Lowe, as Oprah replied, “She certainly didn’t answer it. And then it didn’t matter what else I said.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Sends A Message To Meghan Markle-Windsor

Beyoncé has sent a message of support to her friend and former Suits star Meghan Markle after the controversial Oprah interview knifing the Royal Family.

March 11, 2021
Oprah Winfrey photo by George Burns
Oprah Winfrey To Tour Australia And New Zealand

Oprah Winfrey will make a round of appearances in Australian and New Zealand arenas in December.

July 19, 2015
Susan Boyle
Susan Boyle Offers Advice To Aspiring Artists

Susan Boyle has given advice to aspiring singers.

June 4, 2013
Prince Michael Jackson
Prince Jackson Pays Tribute To His Dad’s Parenting Skills

Michael Jackson's son Prince Michael has paid tribute to his late father's parenting skills saying 'dad raised me right'.

February 20, 2013
Whitney Houston, music news, noise11.com
Whitney’s Brother Blames Himself For Her Death

Whitney Houston's brother feels "responsible" for introducing her to drugs.

January 30, 2013
Sheryl Crow - Image By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Sheryl Crow Discusses Lance Armstrong

Sheryl Crow acknowledges her ex-fiance Lance Armstrong for his candour.

January 23, 2013
Oprah Winfrey Lance Armstong interview
Oprah Winfrey Lance Armstrong Interview Rated Less Than Whitney Houston Family

According to US television ratings, more people were interested in what the family of Whitney Houston had to say after her death over Lance Armstrong’s Oprah Winfrey confession.

January 19, 2013