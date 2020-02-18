Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all dates for his upcoming ‘No More Tears 2’ North American tour to give himself more time to recover from health issues.

The upcoming dates were makegood dates for the postponed 2019 tour. The tour was due to begin in Atlanta on 27 May 2020.

In a statement Osbourne said, “I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s first solo album in 10 years ‘Ordinary Man’ will be released this Friday.

