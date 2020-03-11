 Ozzy Osbourne Debuts ‘Ordinary Man’ Video - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne Odinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne Debuts ‘Ordinary Man’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2020

in News

Ozzy Osbourne has debuted the video for ‘Ordinary World’, his song with Elton John.

The video was produced by Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Peter Glowski, R. Greg Johnston, Stephen Lee Carr and directed by Carr.

The video features historic footage of Ozzy and Black Sababath with personal family photos throughout the video.

‘Ordinary Man’ is the title track from Ozzy’s 12th and make likely last album.

