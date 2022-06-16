Ozzy Osbourne Is Recuperating After Surgery - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne has assured fans he’s “recuperating comfortably” at home after undergoing major surgery.

Ozzy underwent an operation on his neck and back on Monday and was discharged from a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday. He returned to social media the following day to offer fans a health update and thank them for their support.

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

His wife Sharon previously told her followers that Ozzy was “doing well and on the road to recovery”.

She returned to Los Angeles from the U.K., where she films her new show The Talk, to be by Ozzy’s side at the hospital and during his recovery. The TV personality explained last week that the “very major operation” was “really going to determine the rest of his life”.

Page Six reports the surgery involved removing and realigning pins in his neck and back. The publication also obtained footage of the musician leaving the hospital in a wheelchair and getting into his car himself, with some assistance.

Osbourne told Classic Rock magazine in May that he was awaiting surgery on his neck to treat lasting damage from his quad bike accident in 2003. These lasting injuries worsened when he suffered a fall at his home in 2019.

He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in early 2019 and battled Covid-19 earlier this year.

