 Ozzy Osbourne Premiers New Song ‘Patient Number 9’ with Jeff Beck - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Premiers New Song ‘Patient Number 9’ with Jeff Beck

by Paul Cashmere on June 24, 2022

in News

Ozzy Osbourne has a brand new song ‘Patient Number 9’ featuring Jeff Beck.

The song came with little notice, following a social media post this week and the track released 24 June.

The new track was co-written with Andrew Watt. It previews a new album due in September. Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers also plays on the album as well as Robert Trujillo of Metallica and Duff McLagan of Guns ‘n Roses.

The last Ozzy Osbourne album was ‘Ordinary Man’ in 2020.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Photo Credit Malcolm Connolly
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Cover The Beach Boys ‘Caroline No’

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have another song from the upcoming ‘18’ album. Here is their cover of The Beach Boys classic ‘Caroline No’.

5 seconds ago
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
The Presley’s Honor Elvis With Hand Prints At Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre

The family of Elvis Presley has honored his contribution to Hollywood by having their hand prints included outside the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

3 hours ago
Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Evans Is Out Of Rose Tattoo Ahead of the European Tour

Former AC/DC bass player and until this week Rose Tattoo bass player Mark Evans is out of The Tatts.

2 days ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bob Dylan and Elton John Send 80th Birthday Wishes To Brian Wilson

Bob Dylan and Elton John were among the stars who teamed up to record a special video to wish Brian Wilson a happy 80th birthday on Monday.

2 days ago
Ronnie Wood, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rollings stones melbourne 2014
The Rolling Stones Cancel Switzerland Concert, Mick Will No Longer Be Wankdorf

The Rolling Stones postponed concert for Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland has now been cancelled.

3 days ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey To Go On Tour With Two Townshends

Roger Daltrey will be joined by his The Who bandmate Pete Townshend's brother Simon Townshend and the latter's son Ben on his upcoming solo tour.

3 days ago
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
One Electric Day – The Three Suzi Quatro Number One Hits

With Suzi Quatro heading back to Australia for Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day in November, here is a Noise11 lookback to the three number one hits of Suzi Quatro.

4 days ago