Ozzy Osbourne Premiers New Song ‘Patient Number 9’ with Jeff Beck - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne has a brand new song ‘Patient Number 9’ featuring Jeff Beck.

The song came with little notice, following a social media post this week and the track released 24 June.

The new track was co-written with Andrew Watt. It previews a new album due in September. Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers also plays on the album as well as Robert Trujillo of Metallica and Duff McLagan of Guns ‘n Roses.

The last Ozzy Osbourne album was ‘Ordinary Man’ in 2020.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

