Ozzy Osbourne ‘Under The Graveyard’ Behind Scenes Video Captures Destruct Ozzy of 1979

Ozzy Osbourne’s new video for ‘Under The Graveyard’ is the day in 1979 when Sharon Osbourne turned Ozzy’s destructive lifestyle around.

At the time Ozzy was wasted, Black Sabbath had fired him and Osbourne went on a drug and alcohol fueled binge in Los Angeles.

The ‘Under The Graveyard’ video stars Jack Kilmer (Palo Alto/Lords of Chaos) as Ozzy Osbourne and Jessica Barden (The End of the Fucking World) as Sharon Osbourne.

The video was directed by Jonas Åkerlund (Madonna/Metallica/Paul McCartney).

‘Ordinary Man’, Ozzy Osbourne’s first album in a decade, will be released in January 2020.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments