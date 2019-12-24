 Ozzy Osbourne ‘Under The Graveyard’ Behind Scenes Video Captures Destruct Ozzy of 1979 - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne ‘Under The Graveyard’ Behind Scenes Video Captures Destruct Ozzy of 1979

by Paul Cashmere on December 24, 2019

in News

Ozzy Osbourne’s new video for ‘Under The Graveyard’ is the day in 1979 when Sharon Osbourne turned Ozzy’s destructive lifestyle around.

At the time Ozzy was wasted, Black Sabbath had fired him and Osbourne went on a drug and alcohol fueled binge in Los Angeles.

The ‘Under The Graveyard’ video stars Jack Kilmer (Palo Alto/Lords of Chaos) as Ozzy Osbourne and Jessica Barden (The End of the Fucking World) as Sharon Osbourne.

The video was directed by Jonas Åkerlund (Madonna/Metallica/Paul McCartney).

‘Ordinary Man’, Ozzy Osbourne’s first album in a decade, will be released in January 2020.

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

