Ozzy Osbourne Undergoes Major Operation - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne has undergone a major operation to remove pins in this neck and back.

Sharon Osbourne last week Ozzy was due to undergo a life-changing operation. “He has a very major operation on Monday (June 13), and I have to be there,” Sharon said last week. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

Ozzy Osbourne suffered a fall in 2019 and had the pins inserted. Ozzy has complained of a lot of pain in recent months. Sharon says he will need time to mend.

Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020. His last album ‘Ordinary Man’ was released in February 2020.

