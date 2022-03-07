Painters and Dockers ‘Bucket’ and ‘Kill, Kill, Kill’ Set To Resurrect - Noise11.com

The long-gone Painters & Dockers released ‘Kill, Kill, Kill’ and ‘Bucket’ are scheduled for reissues … and on vinyl too.

The ‘Kill, Kill, Kill’ EP was originally released in 1985, the live ‘Bucket’ was released in 1986.

‘Kill, Kill, Kill’ was a covers record with Painters & Dockers performing Supernaut’s ‘I Like It Both Ways’, The Saints’ ‘Know Your Product’ and The Ramones ‘Do You Remember Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ as well as the title track. ‘Kill, Kill, Kill’ by the fictitious The Sacred Cows is from an episode of ‘Get Smart’ featuring The Groovy Guru.

‘Kill Kill Kill’ will be expanded to a full-length album with songs added from The American Breed and The Velvet Underground. The album also features original Dockers tracks that were ever only released as B-sides.

Fun Fact: The Sacred Cows bass player was Jerry Scheff, bass player for Elvis Presley, whose son Jason was lead singer of Chicago from 1985 to 2016.

‘Kill Kill Kill’ is also included on the live album ‘Bucket’. The album was compiled from songs recorded at The Cosmic Chaos Ball on 29 March 1986 and The Tropicana Club on 19 April, 1986.

“Following their debut album, the band unleashed this legendary live album which fans are still clamouring to get hold of today. Bucket presents the band in all their intense over-the-top live glory. This reissue of the CD contains a bonus live recording of ‘Bad’.”

“Bucket has not been available since the original 80’s pressing, and this new edition comes on ultra-rare coloured vinyl.’’

‘Kill, Kill, Kill’ and ‘Bucket’ will be available via David Roy Williams.

The Painters and Dockers return to live gigs soon playing the Westwood Hotel in Footscray May 7, The Gov in Adelaide May14 and in Brisbane June 25 at The Zoo.

