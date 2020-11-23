Palace Intruder Michael Fagen Once Recorded ‘God Save The Queen’ - Noise11.com

If you have been watching ‘The Crown’ you will have seen the episode dramatizing the real-life situation when commoner Michael Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace and made his way to the Queen’s bedroom. The year was 1982.

In 1983 Fagan teamed up with The Bollock Brothers and recorded a cover of The Sex Pistols ‘God Save The Queen’.

Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace on two occasions. The first time, The Queen was residing at Windsor Castle. On his second entry at 7am on 9 July 1982, the Queen awoke to find Fagan sitting on the edge of her bed. While The Crown depicts Fagan having a conversation with the Queen, Fagan in a 2012 interview said she left the room as soon as she woke to find security.

Fagan was not charged with trespassing as at the time under UK law he committed a civil wrong, not a criminal offense.

Fagan is now 72 years old.

The Bollock Brothers were a UK punk act. They formed in 1979. At one point Johnny Lyon’s brother Jimmy Lydon fronted the band.

