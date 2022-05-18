 Paolo Nutini Announces Major European Tour - Noise11.com
Paolo Nutini photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paolo Nutini Announces Major European Tour

by Music-News.com on May 19, 2022

in News

Paolo Nutini has announced plans for a major UK and European tour later this year.

Nutini will begin his tour in Limerick, in the Republic of Ireland, on August 21 and it will also include a London performance at the historic Alexandra Palace.

Paolo will perform two shows in his homeland of Scotland, as well as gigs in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The tour will finish in Aberdeen on November 1.

Paolo will perform tracks from his eagerly-awaited new album, ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’, which will be released on July 1. And any fans who pre-order the new record by 3pm BST on May 23 will be given exclusive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets.

Paolo hasn’t released a new album since ‘Caustic Love’ in 2014, and an insider recently explained the reason behind the long delay.

The source said: “Paolo has spent so long working on this new music that he has been extra hands-on in making sure everything is completely perfect.

“He cares so much about the songs and wants to give his fans, who have waited years for new music, the best experience possible.

“Paolo was insistent that only a handful of people in his inner circle listened to the songs before they were released. And hardly anyone has heard the album yet.”

The singer has also been determined to ensure that nothing leaked at the last moment.

The insider shared: “He is a very private person and wasn’t going to risk anything leaking at the last moment.

“Things have been kept under lock and key for months but now he is finally ready to release it.”

music-news.com

