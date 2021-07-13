Papa Roach Premiere Video In Aid of Chicago Film Studio - Noise11.com

Papa Roach have made a video to support Chicago’s iconic JBTV studio.

The video ‘Broken As Me’ features Danny Wornsnop of Asking Alexandria.

Papa Roach, Danny Wornsnop and acts like BTS, Twenty One Pilots, Arctic Monkeys, Fall Out Boy, Portugal The Man used JBTV to launch their careers.

In a statement JBTV’s President, Michael Harnett, said, “We at JBTV like many other music venues and promoters during the pandemic have seen our businesses disappear. The thing that has kept us all going is the support of our fans and the artists we have worked with. Papa Roach along with their record company and management team are at the top of the list of these artists and we are humbled by their support in reaching out to us to assist in raising funds to rebuild our studio and soundstage where over 700 bands/artists have performed. We thank everyone who has supported us and these great artists. If you can help us in rebuilding we would be extremely grateful if you cannot then please enjoy BROKEN AS ME and go see a show! ”

Papa Roach released their second Greatest Hits album in March.

Track listing “Greatest Hits Vol. 2 – The Better Noise Years”* – previously unreleased

1. Born For Greatness (Remastered 2020)

2. Help (Remastered 2020)

3. Elevate (Remastered 2020)

4. Come Around (Remastered 2020)

5. Broken As Me (feat. Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria)*

6. Falling Apart (Remastered 2020)

7. Who Do You Trust? (Remastered 2020)

8. Gravity (feat. Maria Brink) (Remastered 2020)

9. American Dreams (Remastered 2020)

10. Face Everything and Rise (Remastered 2020)

11. Periscope (feat. Skylar Grey) (Remastered 2020)

12. Still Swingin’ (Remastered 2020)

13. The Ending (Remastered 2020)

14. Burn (Remastered 2020)

15. Kick In The Teeth (Remastered 2020)

16. Elevate (Aelonia Remix)*

17. Help (Aelonia Remix)*

18. Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

*19. Top of the World (Aelonia Remix)*

20. Face Everything and Rise (Live Acoustic) *

21. Leader of the Broken Hearts (Live Acoustic)*

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments