Patrick Francfort of The Gibson Brothers Dies From COVID-19

Patrick Francfort (Gibson) of Martinque’s The Gibson Brothers has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Patrick died in Saturday 4 April 2020.

A statement from the band reads, My friend Patrick Frankfurt (aka Patrick Gibson) passed away this morning from Covid-19. He was Alex’s little brother the one I had set up the HOTTENSION group with.

The GIBSON BROTHERS is a group born in 1976 It was in 1976 that Chris GIBSON, Kool GIBSON, Patrick GIBSON and Alex GIBSON, four brothers from Martinique, decided to combine their talent to form one single body , named The GIBSON BROTHERS.

The success of The GIBSON BROTHERS will be made from the first single in 1979, with the title “Cuba”, produced by Daniel VANGARDE and which will be number 1 in several European countries, and will get a very nice ninth place in United States.

The group will then try to do the same with ” oooh What a Life “, ” What a Life “, ” What a Life “, ” Mariana ” but success will not be there.

In 1985, The GIBSON BROTHERS took the bet to produce an artist that no one wants, it’s about Laroche ECLIPSE and his “You’ve got the coconut look” and it’s the box.

Two years later The GIBSON BROTTHERS released the album “Emilie”, which still allows them to become a band of the year in England.

In 1990, Belgium melts with the release of a single with David CHRISTIE ” Let’s All Dance ” and will still be the same in 1996 with ” Fire ” which also became a hit in the Netherlands.

In 1997, The GIBSON BROTHERS will unveil “Move On Up” its new album.

The Gibson Brothers formed in Martinique in the West Indies in the early 1970s. They had a global disco hit with ‘Cuba’ in 1978.

‘Que Sera Mi Vida’ a year later was even bigger.

Patrick Francfort was 64 years-old.

