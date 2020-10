Patti Smith took to the streets of New York this weekend for an acoustic singalong of her classic “People Have The Power”.

The New York legend sang for the people of Midtown Manhattan with a very clear message to get out and vote in the upcoming US election.

yesterday on a street corner in Midtown, N. Y.USE YOUR VOICE. VOTE! Posted by Patrizia Medda Loi on Saturday, October 17, 2020

‘People Have The Power’ was the lead song from Patti Smith’s ‘Dream of Life’ album from 1988.

U2 used the Patti Smith song as their entrance music for the 2015 ‘Innocence + Experience’ tour. Patti joined U2 in Paris to sing the song.

Comments

comments