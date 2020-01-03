Patti Smith’s Poem For Greta Thunberg

Patti Smith has written a birthday poem for teen activist Greta Thunberg.
Greta turned 17 on 3 January.
Patty wrote:
View this post on Instagram
This is Greta Thunberg, turning seventeen today, asking for no accolade, no gifts, save we not be neutral. The Earth knows its kind, just as all deities, just as animals and the healing spring. Happy birthday to Greta, who stood today, as every Friday, refusing to be neutral.
Patti Smith will tour Australia and New Zealand in April for Bluesfest Touring.
15 and 16 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
21 and 22 April, Melbourne, The Forum
25 April, Christchurch, Town Hall
27 and 28 April, Auckland, Town Hall
Patti Smith will also perform at Bluesfest 2020.
