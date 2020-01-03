 Patti Smith’s Poem For Greta Thunberg - Noise11.com
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Patti Smith’s Poem For Greta Thunberg

by Paul Cashmere on January 4, 2020

in News

Patti Smith has written a birthday poem for teen activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta turned 17 on 3 January.

Patty wrote:

This is
Greta Thunberg, turning
seventeen today, asking
for no accolade, no gifts,
save we not be neutral.
The Earth knows its kind,
just as all deities, just as
animals and the healing
spring. Happy birthday
to Greta, who stood today,
as every Friday, refusing
to be neutral.

Patti Smith will tour Australia and New Zealand in April for Bluesfest Touring.

15 and 16 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
21 and 22 April, Melbourne, The Forum
25 April, Christchurch, Town Hall
27 and 28 April, Auckland, Town Hall

Patti Smith will also perform at Bluesfest 2020.

