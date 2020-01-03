Patti Smith’s Poem For Greta Thunberg

Patti Smith has written a birthday poem for teen activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta turned 17 on 3 January.

Patty wrote:

This is

Greta Thunberg, turning

seventeen today, asking

for no accolade, no gifts,

save we not be neutral.

The Earth knows its kind,

just as all deities, just as

animals and the healing

spring. Happy birthday

to Greta, who stood today,

as every Friday, refusing

to be neutral.

Patti Smith will tour Australia and New Zealand in April for Bluesfest Touring.

15 and 16 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

21 and 22 April, Melbourne, The Forum

25 April, Christchurch, Town Hall

27 and 28 April, Auckland, Town Hall

Patti Smith will also perform at Bluesfest 2020.

