Paul Hogan Is Dundee Again In ‘The Very Excellent Mr Dundee’

The trailer for Paul Hogan’s ‘The Very Excellent Mr Dundee’ has been unveiled and reveals an all-star cast.

Chevy Chase, Olivia Newton-John, John Cleese, Jim Jeffries, Wayne Knight, Luke Hemsworth and Shane Jacobson are just some of the familiar faces you’ll see on the screen.

Paul Hogan plays himself in the movie about reluctantly thrust back into the spotlight as he desperately attempts to restore his sullied reputation on the eve of being knighted.

‘The Very Excellent Mr Dundeee’ will premiere in 30 April, 2020.

