Paul Kelly Had Australia’s Most Popular Christmas Album Of 2021 - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly Had Australia’s Most Popular Christmas Album Of 2021

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2021

Paul Kelly leads the Christmas sweepstakes for the most popular Christmas album in Australia for 2021.

‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’ reached Christmas Day as the highest charting Christmas album ahead of Michael Buble ‘Christmas’, Delt Goodrem ‘Only Santa Knows’, Norah Jones ‘I Dream of Christmas’ and ‘Happy Together’ by Andre Rieu.

Mariah Carey had the highest charting Christmas song on Christmas Day with ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

Wham came in second with ‘Last Christmas’ followed by Michael Buble ‘Its Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’, Ariana Grande ‘Santa Tell Me’ and ‘Merry Christmas’ by Elton John and Justin Bieber.

