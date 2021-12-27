Paul Kelly Had Australia’s Most Popular Christmas Album Of 2021 - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly leads the Christmas sweepstakes for the most popular Christmas album in Australia for 2021.

‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’ reached Christmas Day as the highest charting Christmas album ahead of Michael Buble ‘Christmas’, Delt Goodrem ‘Only Santa Knows’, Norah Jones ‘I Dream of Christmas’ and ‘Happy Together’ by Andre Rieu.

Mariah Carey had the highest charting Christmas song on Christmas Day with ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

Wham came in second with ‘Last Christmas’ followed by Michael Buble ‘Its Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’, Ariana Grande ‘Santa Tell Me’ and ‘Merry Christmas’ by Elton John and Justin Bieber.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



