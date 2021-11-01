 Paul Kelly Is Making Gravy For Christmas Again - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly Is Making Gravy For Christmas Again

by Paul Cashmere on November 1, 2021

in News

Paul Kelly’s annual Christmas show ‘Making Gravy’ will play Melbourne and Brisbane this year.

Paul said, “The band and I are really looking forward to getting back to some shows again after the disappointment of last year and the frustration of this. We have some extra Christmas content this year and a great line up of artists and guests to help us bring it all home”.

Joining Paul are Vika andLinda Bull, Dan Kelly, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor and Cameron Bruce – are some of Australia’s finest musicians, Ball Park Music and Sycco with Emma Donovan & The Putbacks at both shows.

Paul will also have his first Christmas album to go along with the shows.

Dates for the shows are 9 December in Melbourne and 18 December in Brisbane.

PAUL KELLY’S CHRISTMAS TRAIN TRACKLISTING (1CD, 2LP)
1. Nativity
2. Silent Night w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent
3. Swing Around The Sun
4. Christmas
5. Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) w/ Linda Bull
6. Little Drummer Boy
7. Arthur McBride
8. The Virgin Mary Had One Son w/ Emma Donovan
9. Tapu te Pō (O Holy Night) w/ Marlon Williams & Dhungala Children’s Choir
10. Shalom Aleichem w/ Lior, Alice Keath, Emily Lubitz
11. The Oxen
12. The Friendly Beasts w/ Kasey Chambers & Dan Kelly
13. Three Drovers w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent
14. Christmas Must Be Tonight
15. Surah Maryam w/ Waleed Aly
16. Coventry Carol w/ Kate Miller-Heidke, Jess Hitchcock, Alice Keath & Marlon Williams
17. In The Hot Sun Of A Christmas Day
18. How To Make Gravy
19. Christmas Train w/ Vika Bull
20. Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing
21. Intonent Hodie w/ Alice Keath
22. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? w/ Alma Zygier

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Steve Williams photo supplied
Steve Williams of Wa Wa Nee Released ‘Surrey Road’

Wa Wa Nee co-founder Steve Williams has released a collaborative album ‘Surrey Road’.

2 hours ago
James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Launch Being A Band Masterclass

Metallica have launched an online course about being in a band.

1 day ago
Willie Nelson photo by Pamela Springsteen (supplied)
Willie Nelson Covers George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass

Willie Nelson has covered George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ with his son Lukas for his third The Willie Nelson Family album.

2 days ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Debut ‘Rising Seas’

Midnight Oil have debuted ‘Rising Seas’, the first song from their upcoming album ‘Show of Hands’.

3 days ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet’s Entire Catalogue Goes To Vinyl For The First Time

Everything you ever wanted from Dog Trumpet is now (or soon will be) on Vinyl.

3 days ago
Photo from KSPRZK
Violent Femmes Tour Diary The Final Edition by Brian Ritchie

For the past two months across September and October Violent Femmes co-founder and bass player Brian Ritchie has taken us on tour across North America with the Femmes.

3 days ago
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Duran Duran Are Planning A Biopic

Duran Duran are in talks to make a movie about their remarkable career, with band members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John and Roger Taylor all involved in negotiations.

3 days ago