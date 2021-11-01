Paul Kelly Is Making Gravy For Christmas Again - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly’s annual Christmas show ‘Making Gravy’ will play Melbourne and Brisbane this year.

Paul said, “The band and I are really looking forward to getting back to some shows again after the disappointment of last year and the frustration of this. We have some extra Christmas content this year and a great line up of artists and guests to help us bring it all home”.

Joining Paul are Vika andLinda Bull, Dan Kelly, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor and Cameron Bruce – are some of Australia’s finest musicians, Ball Park Music and Sycco with Emma Donovan & The Putbacks at both shows.

Paul will also have his first Christmas album to go along with the shows.

Dates for the shows are 9 December in Melbourne and 18 December in Brisbane.

PAUL KELLY’S CHRISTMAS TRAIN TRACKLISTING (1CD, 2LP)

1. Nativity

2. Silent Night w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent

3. Swing Around The Sun

4. Christmas

5. Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) w/ Linda Bull

6. Little Drummer Boy

7. Arthur McBride

8. The Virgin Mary Had One Son w/ Emma Donovan

9. Tapu te Pō (O Holy Night) w/ Marlon Williams & Dhungala Children’s Choir

10. Shalom Aleichem w/ Lior, Alice Keath, Emily Lubitz

11. The Oxen

12. The Friendly Beasts w/ Kasey Chambers & Dan Kelly

13. Three Drovers w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent

14. Christmas Must Be Tonight

15. Surah Maryam w/ Waleed Aly

16. Coventry Carol w/ Kate Miller-Heidke, Jess Hitchcock, Alice Keath & Marlon Williams

17. In The Hot Sun Of A Christmas Day

18. How To Make Gravy

19. Christmas Train w/ Vika Bull

20. Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing

21. Intonent Hodie w/ Alice Keath

22. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? w/ Alma Zygier

