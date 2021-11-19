Paul Kelly Releases Christmas Train Video With Vika Bull - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly has released a video for his cover of The Bellrays ‘Christmas Train’ but he takes a backseat. The lead vocal is by Vika Bull.
“I’m a fan of the band The Bellrays and their raw garage-soul sound. They did a Christmas album in 2008 and Christmas Train is from that album. I thought it would suit Vika perfectly and it turns out I was right. She walked into Soundpark studio, all business, and smashed it by the second take. All the band had to do was hang on and go with her!” says Kelly of the track.
Vika Bull – Vocal
Peter Luscombe – Drums and backing vocal
Bill McDonald – Bass and backing vocal
Ashley Naylor – Electric guitar
Dan Kelly – Electric guitar
Cameron Bruce – Farfisa organ
Paul Kelly – Backing vocal
‘Christmas Train’ is a double album of Christmas songs, coming 25 years after Kelly’s first Christmas song ‘How To Make Gravy’.
“I’ve always been interested in Christmas songs and the variety of them,” Kelly says. “There is a double-edged sword to Christmas music because every year it is everywhere, pumped to you in supermarkets and malls. There is a lot of schlock but on the other hand there are so many great Christmas songs and so much to explore. I’ve chosen songs I love, which led me often to wander off the well-worn path, then chosen singers I thought best suited to them.”
PAUL KELLY’S CHRISTMAS TRAIN TRACKLISTING (1CD, 2LP)
1. Nativity
2. Silent Night w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent
3. Swing Around The Sun
4. Christmas
5. Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) w/ Linda Bull
6. Little Drummer Boy
7. Arthur McBride
8. The Virgin Mary Had One Son w/ Emma Donovan
9. Tapu te Pō (O Holy Night) w/ Marlon Williams & Dhungala Children’s Choir
10. Shalom Aleichem w/ Lior, Alice Keath, Emily Lubitz
11. The Oxen
12. The Friendly Beasts w/ Kasey Chambers & Dan Kelly
13. Three Drovers w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent
14. Christmas Must Be Tonight
15. Surah Maryam w/ Waleed Aly
16. Coventry Carol w/ Kate Miller-Heidke, Jess Hitchcock, Alice Keath & Marlon Williams
17. In The Hot Sun Of A Christmas Day
18. How To Make Gravy
19. Christmas Train w/ Vika Bull
20. Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing
21. Intonent Hodie w/ Alice Keath
22. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? w/ Alma Zygier
Paul Kelly Christmas show dates are:
Thursday 9 December
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC
With special guests Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Friday 10 December
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC
With special guests Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Saturday 18 December
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
With special guests Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
