 Paul Kelly Releases Christmas Train Video With Vika Bull - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly Releases Christmas Train Video With Vika Bull

by Paul Cashmere on November 19, 2021

in News

Paul Kelly has released a video for his cover of The Bellrays ‘Christmas Train’ but he takes a backseat. The lead vocal is by Vika Bull.

“I’m a fan of the band The Bellrays and their raw garage-soul sound. They did a Christmas album in 2008 and Christmas Train is from that album. I thought it would suit Vika perfectly and it turns out I was right. She walked into Soundpark studio, all business, and smashed it by the second take. All the band had to do was hang on and go with her!” says Kelly of the track.

Vika Bull – Vocal
Peter Luscombe – Drums and backing vocal
Bill McDonald – Bass and backing vocal
Ashley Naylor – Electric guitar
Dan Kelly – Electric guitar
Cameron Bruce – Farfisa organ
Paul Kelly – Backing vocal

‘Christmas Train’ is a double album of Christmas songs, coming 25 years after Kelly’s first Christmas song ‘How To Make Gravy’.

“I’ve always been interested in Christmas songs and the variety of them,” Kelly says. “There is a double-edged sword to Christmas music because every year it is everywhere, pumped to you in supermarkets and malls. There is a lot of schlock but on the other hand there are so many great Christmas songs and so much to explore. I’ve chosen songs I love, which led me often to wander off the well-worn path, then chosen singers I thought best suited to them.”

PAUL KELLY’S CHRISTMAS TRAIN TRACKLISTING (1CD, 2LP)
1. Nativity
2. Silent Night w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent
3. Swing Around The Sun
4. Christmas
5. Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) w/ Linda Bull
6. Little Drummer Boy
7. Arthur McBride
8. The Virgin Mary Had One Son w/ Emma Donovan
9. Tapu te Pō (O Holy Night) w/ Marlon Williams & Dhungala Children’s Choir
10. Shalom Aleichem w/ Lior, Alice Keath, Emily Lubitz
11. The Oxen
12. The Friendly Beasts w/ Kasey Chambers & Dan Kelly
13. Three Drovers w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent
14. Christmas Must Be Tonight
15. Surah Maryam w/ Waleed Aly
16. Coventry Carol w/ Kate Miller-Heidke, Jess Hitchcock, Alice Keath & Marlon Williams
17. In The Hot Sun Of A Christmas Day
18. How To Make Gravy
19. Christmas Train w/ Vika Bull
20. Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing
21. Intonent Hodie w/ Alice Keath
22. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? w/ Alma Zygier

Paul Kelly Christmas show dates are:

Thursday 9 December
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC
With special guests Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Friday 10 December
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC
With special guests Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Saturday 18 December
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
With special guests Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen No Nukes
After 42 Years Bruce Springsteen’s Legendary No Nukes Concert Released in Full

There is only one 30 that matters today. That is the 30 years old Bruce Springsteen toured on the night the legendary No Nukes concert was performed at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

3 hours ago
Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Boom Crash Opera The Best Song for Post-Lock ‘Get Out Of The House’

Boom Crash Opera have a new live version of ‘Get Out Of The House’, coming on the same day Victoria drops most of its Covid restrictions.

4 hours ago
The 2017 APIA Good Times tour with Joe Camilleri, Black Sorrows. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Live Music Kicks Off On With The Bellarine Music Festival

Premier Artists has a run of five live music events kicking off from 11 December on the Bellarine Peninsula.

3 days ago
Mark Gillespie
Australian Singer Songwriter Mark Gillespie Has Passed Away

Australian singer songwriter Mark Gillespie has passed away. A cause of death is unknown at this stage. Mark had been living in Bangladesh since around 2005.

4 days ago
Metallica's Robert Trujillo photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robert Trujillo Plays Bass On Next Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album

Ozzy Osbourne is thrilled that his old bass player Robert Trujillo is on his new solo album.

5 days ago
Moody Blues
Graeme Edge of The Moody Blues Dead At 80

Graeme Edge, the drummer for the legendary The Moody Blues, has died at the age of 80.

November 12, 2021
Shane Howard, Goanna Band. Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Shane Howard, Marcia Howard and Rose Bygrave To Reform Goanna For Womadelaide

Original Goanna member Shane Howard, Marcia Howard and Rose Bygrave will perform again as Goanna for Womadelaide in 2022.

November 11, 2021