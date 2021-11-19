Paul Kelly Releases Christmas Train Video With Vika Bull - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly has released a video for his cover of The Bellrays ‘Christmas Train’ but he takes a backseat. The lead vocal is by Vika Bull.

“I’m a fan of the band The Bellrays and their raw garage-soul sound. They did a Christmas album in 2008 and Christmas Train is from that album. I thought it would suit Vika perfectly and it turns out I was right. She walked into Soundpark studio, all business, and smashed it by the second take. All the band had to do was hang on and go with her!” says Kelly of the track.

Vika Bull – Vocal

Peter Luscombe – Drums and backing vocal

Bill McDonald – Bass and backing vocal

Ashley Naylor – Electric guitar

Dan Kelly – Electric guitar

Cameron Bruce – Farfisa organ

Paul Kelly – Backing vocal

‘Christmas Train’ is a double album of Christmas songs, coming 25 years after Kelly’s first Christmas song ‘How To Make Gravy’.

“I’ve always been interested in Christmas songs and the variety of them,” Kelly says. “There is a double-edged sword to Christmas music because every year it is everywhere, pumped to you in supermarkets and malls. There is a lot of schlock but on the other hand there are so many great Christmas songs and so much to explore. I’ve chosen songs I love, which led me often to wander off the well-worn path, then chosen singers I thought best suited to them.”

PAUL KELLY’S CHRISTMAS TRAIN TRACKLISTING (1CD, 2LP)

1. Nativity

2. Silent Night w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent

3. Swing Around The Sun

4. Christmas

5. Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) w/ Linda Bull

6. Little Drummer Boy

7. Arthur McBride

8. The Virgin Mary Had One Son w/ Emma Donovan

9. Tapu te Pō (O Holy Night) w/ Marlon Williams & Dhungala Children’s Choir

10. Shalom Aleichem w/ Lior, Alice Keath, Emily Lubitz

11. The Oxen

12. The Friendly Beasts w/ Kasey Chambers & Dan Kelly

13. Three Drovers w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent

14. Christmas Must Be Tonight

15. Surah Maryam w/ Waleed Aly

16. Coventry Carol w/ Kate Miller-Heidke, Jess Hitchcock, Alice Keath & Marlon Williams

17. In The Hot Sun Of A Christmas Day

18. How To Make Gravy

19. Christmas Train w/ Vika Bull

20. Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing

21. Intonent Hodie w/ Alice Keath

22. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? w/ Alma Zygier

Paul Kelly Christmas show dates are:

Thursday 9 December

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

With special guests Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Friday 10 December

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

With special guests Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Saturday 18 December

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

With special guests Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



