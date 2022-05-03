Paul McCartney Is Soundchecking In Seattle And This Is What He Is Playing - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney is putting on another show at Soundcheck in Seattle ahead of his second Got Back concert tonight.

Paul McCartney is performing two nights in Seattle 2 and 3 May at Climate Pledge Arena. The first show of the tour opening in Spokane. Karen Freedman was there. Read her review.

Check out the setlist for the first Soundcheck in Spokane on 28 April.

The McCartney soundcheck is a show unto itself. Fans can purchase the Soundcheck as well as the concert if they choose and be treated to two McCartney gigs on the same day.

Here is the Soundcheck in Seattle 2 May 2022 (so far)

Honey Don’t (from The Beatles, Beatles for Sale, 1964)

Twenty Flight Rock (from CHOBA B CCCP, 1988)

I Wanna Be Your Man (from With The Beatles, 1963)

Coming Up (from McCartney II, 1980)

C Moon (b-side of Hi Hi Hi, 1972)

Let ‘Em In (from Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)

Mrs Vanderbilt (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Every Night (from McCartney, 1970)

San Francisco Blues (from Unplugged, 1991)

Ram On (from RAM, 1971)

Midnight Special (from CHOBA B CCCP, 1988)

New (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (single for The Beatles, 1968)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

