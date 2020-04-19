 Paul McCartney Marks 50th Anniversary of ‘McCartney’ With ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ Reissue Video - Noise11.com
McCartney

Paul McCartney Marks 50th Anniversary of ‘McCartney’ With ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ Reissue Video

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2020

in News

17 April marked the 50th anniversary of the release of Paul McCartney’s first solo album ‘McCartney’.

‘McCartney’ was released three weeks after Ringo Starr’s solo debut ‘Sentimental Journey’ and three weeks before the final Beatles release ‘Let It Be’.

The album was a homemade job, recorded mostly at Paul’s house in St John’s Wood, London with Paul playing all instruments and wife Linda on harmony vocals.

One of the songs, ‘Junk’ was originally intended for The Beatles ‘White Album’. It was also bypassed for ‘Abbey Road’.

‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ wasn’t released as a single from the album but the live version from 1976’s ‘Wings Over America’ was released in 1977 and was a Top 10 hit in the USA.

‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ was first released on Paul McCartney’s debut solo album McCartney which celebrated its 50th Anniversary on April 17, 2020. ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ has become a firm favourite with fans and is a staple of Paul’s live show. The music video features Linda McCartney’s photography which can now be seen in its full HD remastered vibrancy.

