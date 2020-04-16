 Paul McCartney Praises People During Coronavirus - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney Praises People During Coronavirus

by Music-News.com on April 17, 2020

in News

Paul McCartney admitted he initially worried strict lockdown measures put in place around the world to slow the spread of the disease would lead to looting of stores and “crazy” behaviour, so he’s been pleasantly surprised to see people helping one another out and trying to stay positive in such difficult circumstances.

Speaking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM, he said: “It’s so crazy, I’m from the generation that had just come out of World War II and the spirit they showed, we’ll do whatever is necessary, we’ll all pull together and stay happy, that spirit is what they needed and it’s what we need now.

“It is around, it’s what we’re seeing, a lot of people are pulling together in a way it’s a great thing because if we don’t were finished. But it is good to see that, it’s inspiring…

“When it first started I thought, Here we go, people are going to go crazy, going looting but from what I can see, it’s happening the other way, people are realising there’s so much good in humanity. I think, thank God it’s showing itself, everyone is doing their best to stay safe and look after each other, there is a lot of good spirit…

“I hope everyone is staying safe and keeping some optimism but the clouds will roll away.”

The Beatles legend – who is in the UK while wife Nancy Shevell is isolating in New York – also called for China to ban wet markets, which sell freshly slaughtered animals and have widely been blamed for the outbreak of the respiratory disease.

He said: “I really hope that this will mean that the Chinese government will say, ‘OK, guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here.’

“Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats…

“It wouldn’t be so bad if this is the only thing it seems like you can blame on those wet markets.

“It seems like Sars, avian flu, all sorts of other stuff that has afflicted us, and what’s it for? For these quite medieval practices. They need to clean up their act. This may lead to it. If this doesn’t, I don’t know what will.”

Paul McCartney fumed that letting the markets continue is akin to “letting off atomic bombs”.

He said: “I think it makes a lot of sense … when you’ve got the obscenity of some of the stuff that’s going on there and what comes out of it, they might as well be letting off atomic bombs. It’s affecting the whole world.

“I understand that part of it is going to be: people have done it for ever, this is the way we do things. But they did slavery forever, too. You’ve got to change things at some point.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan I Contain Multitudes
Bob Dylan Releases Another New Song ‘I Contain Multitudes’

Bob Dylan has released his second new song in just weeks. ‘I Contain Multitudes’ has just popped out without notice and without any information.

3 hours ago
John Fogerty Fogertys Factory
John Fogerty Has Updated The Cosmo’s Factory Cover With His Family

John Fogerty has created a new version of the Creedence Clearwater Revival ‘Cosmo’s Factory’ album with his family.

2 days ago
The Goodies
Tributes Flow For The Goodies Comedy Legend Tim Brooke-Taylor

The passing of Tim Brooke-Taylor has once again put another human face on COVID-19.

4 days ago
David Bowie Repetition
Check Out This New Previously Unreleased 1997 Video of David Bowie ‘Repetition’

A video for David Bowie’s 1997 track ‘Repetition’ has been released for the first time.

5 days ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Debut COVID-19 Inspired ‘Shut It Down 2020’

Neil Young and Crazy Horse has produced a video for his now very appropriate 2019 song ‘Shut It Down’.

5 days ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty and Family Jam ‘Down On The Corner’ In Isolation

One positive out of this very negative time it the creation of music from family homes. Watch John Fogerty and family knock out his Creedence Clearwater Revival hit 'Down On The Corner'.

April 8, 2020
Yusaf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Yusuf / Cat Stevens Sends A Message of Peace

Cat Stevens has posted a message of peace at this time as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 7, 2020