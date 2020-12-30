 Paul McCartney Sparks Vinyl Revival - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney III

Paul McCartney Sparks Vinyl Revival

by Paul Cashmere on December 31, 2020

in News

Paul McCartney has pushed up vinyl sales in the United States.

Fans of the former Beatles star flocked to grab the vinyl version of his new release, McCartney III, during the week before Christmas, sparking the best sales week for the format since modern records began in 1991 – over 1.8 million.

For the first time since 1986, vinyl outsold CDs over four weeks at the end of 2020.

McCartney III sold 32,000 units – the highest figure for any current release, and the third-largest for an album since 1991.

Meanwhile, the veteran rocker performed a celebratory dance and posted footage on social media after bagging his first U.S. number one in 31 years – McCartney III sits atop the new Billboard Top Albums Sales countdown. It’s his first number one album in America since 1989’s Flowers In The Dirt.

Paul took to Twitter and shared a video of himself dancing to one of the album’s tracks, Find My Way, captioning it: “That feeling when your album goes to Number One on the US @billboard Top Album Sales Chart!”

McCartney just missed out on the number one spot on the mainstream Billboard 200 chart on Sunday when he debuted at two behind Taylor Swift’s Evermore.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith To Perform NYE Show On Billboards in London and New York

Patti Smith will ring in 2021 in style from high above London’s Piccadilly Circus.

1 day ago
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar Made Up With Eddie Van Halen Before His Death

Eddie Van Halen fell out with Sammy Hagar after Hagar left the band but in the months leading up to Eddie's death in October following a cancer battle, they buried the hatchet.

4 days ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson and Mick Thomas To Perform Living In The Land of Oz Concert in Melbourne

Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks and Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission will join forces on Survival Day, January 26, for the Living In The Land of Oz concert at Melbourne’s Melbourne Pavilion on 26 January 2021.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney III
Paul McCartney Says McCartney III Gave Him Something To Do In Lockdown

Paul McCartney released a new solo album McCartney III during the coronavirus pandemic and admitted it kept him going during the tough few months, which saw people being forced to stay at home.

5 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Gravitated To Willie Nelson For Christmas Cover

Dolly Parton had no problem convincing old pal Willie Nelson to join her for a new rendition of his Christmas song Pretty Paper.

5 days ago
Leslie West
Leslie West of Mountain Dead at 75

Leslie West, guitarist and vocalist for Mountain, has died at the age of 75.

December 24, 2020
Neil Diamond photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Diamond Fans Worldwide Create Viral ‘Sweet Caroline’

Hundreds and Neil Diamond fans worldwide have combined for a viral edition of Neil’s classic ‘Sweet Caroline’.

December 23, 2020