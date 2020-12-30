Paul McCartney Sparks Vinyl Revival - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has pushed up vinyl sales in the United States.

Fans of the former Beatles star flocked to grab the vinyl version of his new release, McCartney III, during the week before Christmas, sparking the best sales week for the format since modern records began in 1991 – over 1.8 million.

For the first time since 1986, vinyl outsold CDs over four weeks at the end of 2020.

McCartney III sold 32,000 units – the highest figure for any current release, and the third-largest for an album since 1991.

Meanwhile, the veteran rocker performed a celebratory dance and posted footage on social media after bagging his first U.S. number one in 31 years – McCartney III sits atop the new Billboard Top Albums Sales countdown. It’s his first number one album in America since 1989’s Flowers In The Dirt.

Paul took to Twitter and shared a video of himself dancing to one of the album’s tracks, Find My Way, captioning it: “That feeling when your album goes to Number One on the US @billboard Top Album Sales Chart!”

McCartney just missed out on the number one spot on the mainstream Billboard 200 chart on Sunday when he debuted at two behind Taylor Swift’s Evermore.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments