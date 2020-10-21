 Paul McCartney Teases McCartney III - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney Teases McCartney III

by Paul Cashmere on October 21, 2020

in News

Paul McCartney has been dropping hints of looming release of a third solo album ‘McCartney III’.

A series of images have been posted to the McCartney social media pages with cryptic images  teasing the upcoming release.

McCartney III is coming up (like a flower?) more than 40 years after ‘McCartney II’ was released in 1980 and 50 years on from ‘McCartney’ in 1970.

McCartney II featured ‘Coming Up’.

‘McCartney’ featured ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’.

‘McCartney’ was released in April 1970, just three weeks before The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ in May. In the USA ‘McCartney’ went to number one, only to be deflowered weeks later by ‘Let It Be’.

‘McCartney II’ was also a number one album in the USA as was the single ‘Coming Up’.

The last Paul McCartney album was ‘Egypt Station’, released 7 September, 2018.

A release date for ‘McCartney III’ is yet to be announced.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gordon Haskell of King Crimson
King Crimson Bass Player Gordon Haskell Dies Aged 74

Gordon Haskell, who was the bassist and vocalist in King Crimson in the 70s and featured on their second and third albums, has sadly passed away.

2 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Apologises Over Van Halen Comment

David Crosby forgot Eddie Van Halen had died when he responded to a fan's tweet about the guitar great and sparked a storm of protest Van Halen's fans.

6 days ago
The Kinks Lola Verses Powerman
The Kinks ‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneyground’ Part 1’ Turns 50

The next reissue for The Kinks is ‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneyground’ to mark the 50th anniversary of the release.

6 days ago
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Releases Two New Songs

Stevie Wonder has released two new songs, his first new songs since 2016.

October 14, 2020
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Plans 2022 Tour

Ozzy Osbourne is set to finally hit the road for his No More Tours II stint after his health issues and the coronavirus caused delays.

October 14, 2020
John Lennon
John Lennon Might Have UK No 1 Album This Week

A three-way battle at the top of this week’s Official Albums Chart Update sees Travis, Headie One and John Lennon locking horns for the Number 1 spot.

October 13, 2020
Johnny Nash
R.I.P. Johnny Nash at 80

Johnny Nash, best known for the hit ‘I Can See Clearly Now’, has died at age 80.

October 7, 2020