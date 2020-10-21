Paul McCartney Teases McCartney III - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has been dropping hints of looming release of a third solo album ‘McCartney III’.

A series of images have been posted to the McCartney social media pages with cryptic images teasing the upcoming release.

McCartney III is coming up (like a flower?) more than 40 years after ‘McCartney II’ was released in 1980 and 50 years on from ‘McCartney’ in 1970.

McCartney II featured ‘Coming Up’.

‘McCartney’ featured ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’.

‘McCartney’ was released in April 1970, just three weeks before The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ in May. In the USA ‘McCartney’ went to number one, only to be deflowered weeks later by ‘Let It Be’.

‘McCartney II’ was also a number one album in the USA as was the single ‘Coming Up’.

The last Paul McCartney album was ‘Egypt Station’, released 7 September, 2018.

A release date for ‘McCartney III’ is yet to be announced.

