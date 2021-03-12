 Paul McCartney To Release Paul McCartney III Reimagined - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney To Release Paul McCartney III Reimagined

by Paul Cashmere on March 12, 2021

in News

Paul McCartney will release a completely new version of 2020’s ‘McCartney III’ titled ‘McCartney III Reimagined’.

A video for The Kiss of Venus’ featuring Dominic Fike. The video was filmed in new York by Jack Begert

‘McCartney III Reimagined’ is the ‘McCartney III album reimagined by fellow artists and friends from songs originally written by Paul McCartney in Lockdown.

The next album features Anderson .Paak, Beck, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Dominic Fike, EOB, Idris Elba, Josh Homme, Khruangbin, 3D RDN From Massive Attack, Phoebe Bridgers and  St. Vincent.

‘McCartney III’ Reimagined will be released on April 16, 2021.

The new tracklisting is:

The full McCartney III Imagined tracklist is:

1. “Find My Way” (featuring Beck)
2. “The Kiss of Venus” (Dominic Fike)
3. “Pretty Boys” (featuring Khruangbin)
4. “Women And Wives“ (St. Vincent Remix)
5. “Deep Down“ (Blood Orange Remix)
6. “Seize The Day” (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)
7. “Slidin’” (EOB Remix)
8. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Damon Albarn Remix)
9. “Lavatory Lil” (Josh Homme)
10. “When Winter Comes” (Anderson .Paak Remix)
11. “Deep Deep Feeling” (3D RDN Remix)
12. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Idris Elba Remix)*

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Gilmour, music news, noise11.com
Pink Floyd Reunion Dashed As David Gilmour Says He Is Done With Touring

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour insists he "absolutely" doesn't want to go back to the group and play stadiums again, as he enjoys being able to be "free to do" what he wants.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
50 Rolling Stones Unreleased Tracks Leak Online

50 unused songs by The Rolling Stones have popped up online.

3 days ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band box set
John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band Box Set Details Revealed

John Lennon’s 1970 ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ will be given a major upgrade.

March 5, 2021
Zak and Harry Nilsson
Zak Nilsson Loses His Battle With Cancer

Zak Nilsson, the son of the late singer songwriter Harry Nilsson, has lost his battle with colon cancer.

March 5, 2021
Chris Barber
Chris Barber Dead At 90

Chris Barber, was one of the 'Three Bs' – along with Acker Bilk and Kenny Ball - who are considered to have defined traditional British jazz and led the 'Trad' revival of the 1950s and 1960s – and he died "peacefully in his sleep" after suffering with dementia, his record label The Last Music Company confirmed in a tribute post on its website.

March 3, 2021
Bee Gees
Barry Gibb Signals Another Bee Gees Documentary

Barry Gibb has revealed fans of the Bee Gees can expect a biographical film within the next couple of years, which is set to follow the 2020 documentary, 'The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'.

March 2, 2021
The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Signal Recording Days May Be Over

The Who may not make another album because they won’t make any money from it.

March 1, 2021