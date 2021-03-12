Paul McCartney To Release Paul McCartney III Reimagined - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney will release a completely new version of 2020’s ‘McCartney III’ titled ‘McCartney III Reimagined’.

A video for The Kiss of Venus’ featuring Dominic Fike. The video was filmed in new York by Jack Begert

‘McCartney III Reimagined’ is the ‘McCartney III album reimagined by fellow artists and friends from songs originally written by Paul McCartney in Lockdown.

The next album features Anderson .Paak, Beck, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Dominic Fike, EOB, Idris Elba, Josh Homme, Khruangbin, 3D RDN From Massive Attack, Phoebe Bridgers and St. Vincent.

‘McCartney III’ Reimagined will be released on April 16, 2021.

The full McCartney III Imagined tracklist is:

1. “Find My Way” (featuring Beck)

2. “The Kiss of Venus” (Dominic Fike)

3. “Pretty Boys” (featuring Khruangbin)

4. “Women And Wives“ (St. Vincent Remix)

5. “Deep Down“ (Blood Orange Remix)

6. “Seize The Day” (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)

7. “Slidin’” (EOB Remix)

8. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. “Lavatory Lil” (Josh Homme)

10. “When Winter Comes” (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. “Deep Deep Feeling” (3D RDN Remix)

12. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Idris Elba Remix)*

