 Paul Mescal Stars In Rolling Stones 'Scarlett' Video
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (photo by Ros O’Gorman)

Paul Mescal Stars In Rolling Stones ‘Scarlett’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2020

in News

Irish actor Paul Mescal will be seen in the upcoming video for The Rolling Stones ‘Scarlett’.

Mescal is the 24-year old star of Irish drama ‘Normal People’. He was a theatre star with roles in ‘Miss Saigon’, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘The Great Gatsby’.

The Rolling Stones ‘Scarlett’ video will premiere on 6 August.

‘Scarlett’ is one of the previously unreleased tracks that will feature on the upcoming Rolling Stones ‘Goats Head Soup’ reissue. It features Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on guitar.

Paul Mescal is not the first actor to star in a recent Stones video. Kristen Stewart was seen in ‘Ride ‘Em On Down’ from 2016’s ‘Blue & Lonesome’ album.

