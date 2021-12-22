Paul Mitchell of The Floaters Has Died - Noise11.com

Paul Mitchell of Detroit soul band The Floaters has passed away.

His daughter Paula posted to social media.

“My Pops Paul Mitchell made his transition today, And all I can think about is how grateful I am that we had time to mend our broken relationship after so many years.

Although he wasn’t a fully active parent in my life 1 thing I can say is he was proud that I was his daughter (“The First Lady”), and he let it be known every chance we spent with each other throughout the years.

My Pops was a legend, he and his band The Floaters were trendsetters, they made history and they made Detroit proud.

Today he earned his wings and he left his charming mark on the nurses that cared for him.

He had his struggles but he loved his children and family the best way he knew how.

No matter what he was going through he carried himself like the legend he was and commanded respect all while fighting his demons.

My Dad Paul Mitchell will be missed by many but his legacy will live on through his children, and I am proud to be 1 of them!

R.I.P Old Man

Love Paula aka “The First Lady”