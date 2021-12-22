 Paul Mitchell of The Floaters Has Died - Noise11.com
The Floaters

The Floaters

Paul Mitchell of The Floaters Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on December 22, 2021

in News

Paul Mitchell of Detroit soul band The Floaters has passed away.

His daughter Paula posted to social media.

“My Pops Paul Mitchell made his transition today, And all I can think about is how grateful I am that we had time to mend our broken relationship after so many years.

Although he wasn’t a fully active parent in my life 1 thing I can say is he was proud that I was his daughter (“The First Lady”), and he let it be known every chance we spent with each other throughout the years.

My Pops was a legend, he and his band The Floaters were trendsetters, they made history and they made Detroit proud.
Today he earned his wings and he left his charming mark on the nurses that cared for him.

He had his struggles but he loved his children and family the best way he knew how.

No matter what he was going through he carried himself like the legend he was and commanded respect all while fighting his demons.

My Dad Paul Mitchell will be missed by many but his legacy will live on through his children, and I am proud to be 1 of them!

R.I.P Old Man
Love Paula aka “The First Lady”

The Floaters were best known for the hit song ‘Float On’. ‘Float On’reached no 1 in the UK, no 2 in the USA and no 16 in Australia.

The song was so big that Cheech & Chong recorded a piss-take as The Bloaters and ‘Bloat On’.

The song was also featured in The Barron Knights ‘Live In Trouble’.

Even Sesame Street paid homage to the song.

Paul Mitchell formed The Floaters with his brother James Mitchell who wrote the song. Ralph Mitchell (no relation), Charles Clark and Larry Cunningham were also members of the group. Cunningham died in 2019.

The Floaters recorded four albums. The first one was their only hit (no 10 US, no 17 UK and no 28 Australia).

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Cadd at Memo Music Hall Melbourne - photo by Peter Walsh son of Peter Walsh
Brian Cadd Digs Into The Legacy For Final Melbourne Show Of 2021

Brian Cadd fans who attended his last Melbourne concert of 2021 were treated to some rarely played early hits.

2 days ago
George Harrison Concert for Bangla Desh
George Harrison Concert For Bangla Desh Was Released 50 Years Ago

The album of the George Harrison charity event ‘Concert for Bangla Desh’ was released on 20 December 1971.

2 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Reveals He Can Play Guitar After Covid

Brian May have popped up a video showing he can play guitar after covid but as he says “it would probably help if you could play it before”.

2 days ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith Australian Tour For 2022 Cancelled

The Patti Smith Australian tour for April 2022 has been cancelled.

3 days ago
Terry Uttley of Smokie photo from Smokie website
Last Original Smokie Member Bass Player Terry Uttley Dies at Age 70

Original Smokie bass player and one of the band’s co-founders Terry Uttley has died at the age of 70, just four weeks after his wife Shirley passed away.

3 days ago
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Sues Fan For Selling $15 CD

Eric Clapton has successfully sued a woman who was selling a bootleg CD for just £8.45 ($15).

3 days ago
Elton John and Ed Sheeran Merry Christmas
UK Charts: Elton John and Ed Sheeran Christmas Song Stays At No 1

Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Merry Christmas enters its second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart today, and its sights seem set on next week’s Official Christmas Number 1 - the biggest and most exciting chart battle of the year.

5 days ago