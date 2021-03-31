 Paul Simon Sells Catalog To Sony Music Publishing - Noise11.com
Paul Simon, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Paul Simon, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Paul Simon Sells Catalog To Sony Music Publishing

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 1, 2021

in News

Paul Simon has sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Sony Music Publishing for what is expected to be a deal worth over $200 million.

Simon has more than 400 songs to his name including his Simon & Garfunkel classics ‘Bridge Over Trouble Water’, ‘The Sound of Silence’, ‘Mrs Robinson’ and ‘The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)’.

Paul Simon’s solo works include ‘Mother and Child Reunion’, ’50 Ways To Leave Your Lover’, ‘You Can Call Me Al’ and ‘Graceland’.

Paul Simon said, “I’m pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well.”

Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing said, “Paul Simon is a masterful, once-in-a-lifetime songwriter whose remarkable body of work has generated an enduring influence on our culture and consciousness. From Simon and Garfunkel standards like ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to solo classics such as ‘Graceland,’ Paul Simon’s music resonates deeply as a cultural touchstone for people all over the world. To represent his indelible songs is an incredible honor for Sony Music Publishing, so with tremendous pride, I welcome Paul to our family!”

Sony Music Publishing has the publishing for The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, Carole King, Lieber & Stoller, Michael Jackson, Motown, Queen, Ashford & Simpson, and Stevie Wonder, among others.

Other artists to recently sell their songs or recording works include Linda Ronstadt, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Leo Sayer and Mick Fleetwood.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

BJ Thomas
BJ Thomas Reveals He Has Stage Four Cancer

Singer Songwriter BJ Thomas has revealed that he is being treated for stage 4 cancer.

March 24, 2021
Linda Ronstadt Sells Her Songs to Irving Azoff

Linda Ronstadt is the latest artist to sell her recorded music catalogue.

March 24, 2021
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Some Mick Jagger Trickery

Jon Bon Jovi has recalled his time working at the Power Station recording studio in New York when he was 18, and on one occasion he bumped into The Rolling Stones.

March 17, 2021
Doug Parkinson photo by Ros O'Gorman
R.I.P. Doug Parkinson Dies At Age 74

Australian soul singer Doug Parkinson has passed away at age 74.

March 15, 2021
Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Zoot Are Working On First New Music in 50 Years

A new batch of Zoot songs are being worked on, the first from the band in over 50 years, but its uncertain at this stage if they’ll be released.

March 12, 2021
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney To Release Paul McCartney III Reimagined

Paul McCartney will release a completely new version of 2020’s ‘McCartney III’ titled ‘McCartney III Reimagined’.

March 12, 2021
Bee Gees
Sir Kenneth Branagh Recruited for a new Bee Gees Movie

Sir Kenneth Branagh will reportedly lead the way for the Paramount Pictures' movie focused on the life and career of the Bee Gees from their humble beginning to pop superstardom.

March 12, 2021