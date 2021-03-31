Paul Simon Sells Catalog To Sony Music Publishing - Noise11.com

Paul Simon has sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Sony Music Publishing for what is expected to be a deal worth over $200 million.

Simon has more than 400 songs to his name including his Simon & Garfunkel classics ‘Bridge Over Trouble Water’, ‘The Sound of Silence’, ‘Mrs Robinson’ and ‘The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)’.

Paul Simon’s solo works include ‘Mother and Child Reunion’, ’50 Ways To Leave Your Lover’, ‘You Can Call Me Al’ and ‘Graceland’.

Paul Simon said, “I’m pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well.”

Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing said, “Paul Simon is a masterful, once-in-a-lifetime songwriter whose remarkable body of work has generated an enduring influence on our culture and consciousness. From Simon and Garfunkel standards like ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to solo classics such as ‘Graceland,’ Paul Simon’s music resonates deeply as a cultural touchstone for people all over the world. To represent his indelible songs is an incredible honor for Sony Music Publishing, so with tremendous pride, I welcome Paul to our family!”

Sony Music Publishing has the publishing for The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, Carole King, Lieber & Stoller, Michael Jackson, Motown, Queen, Ashford & Simpson, and Stevie Wonder, among others.

Other artists to recently sell their songs or recording works include Linda Ronstadt, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Leo Sayer and Mick Fleetwood.

