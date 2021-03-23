 Paul Stanley Doesn't See Any Reason For KISS To Make New Music - Noise11.com
Paul Stanley - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Paul Stanley - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Paul Stanley Doesn't See Any Reason For KISS To Make New Music

by Music-News.com on March 23, 2021

in News

Paul Stanley doesn’t “really see a reason” for KISS to record any new music.

KISS haven’t dropped any new material since their 2012 record Monster, and in an interview with USA Today, Stanley admitted he’s more concerned about focusing on the debut album from his side project Soul Station.

Asked if any more KISS music is in the pipeline, Stanley replied: “I don’t really see a reason for it, to be quite honest. For the most part, when classic bands put out new albums, they’re looked at and listened to and thrown away because they don’t have the gravitas, they don’t have the age that comes with something being a time capsule or being attached to a certain period of your life.

“I’m not alone in that. When you see any classic bands on TV or if there’s a concert video, turn off the sound and I’ll tell you every time they’re playing a new song because the audience sits down. So it’s odd to me that people always want you to do a new album, but then they go, ‘That’s great. Now play your hits.’ So honestly, at this point, there isn’t a real reward in it. There’s much more of a reward in changing lanes – I’m still going forward.”

He concluded: “But in terms of recording more KISS material, I kind of go, ‘Why?’ I thought (songs) Modern Day Delilah or Hell Or Hallelujah were as good as anything I’ve written and as good as anything we recorded, but understandably, it’s like new wine. It just hasn’t aged. So I’d rather not try to roll a stone up the hill.”

And Stanley isn’t alone – his bandmate Gene Simmons recently revealed he is not “incentivised” to release any new KISS music.

