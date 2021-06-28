 Paul Stanley Says Kiss Can Continue Without Gene and Him - Noise11.com
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Can Continue Without Gene and Him

by Music-News.com on June 28, 2021

in News

Paul Stanley is convinced KISS could “continue” and “evolve” without himself and Gene Simmons.

The 69-year-old singer co-founded the U.S. rock band in 1973 alongside Gene Simmons, now 71, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. Paul and Gene are the only remaining original members of the group, but their advancing years have led to questions of their retirement, with Paul asked about what would happen to the band in those circumstances during a recent interview on Germany’s Radio Bob!

“I think that recasting KISS or KISS 2.0 is not what we have ever talked about,” he mused. “Can KISS continue and can it evolve without us in it? Well, yeah, because it’s already 50 per cent there.

“In other words, there was a time where people said, ‘Well, it can only be the original four.’ (And then) it was, ‘Well, it can only be the original three.’ Well, things move on and circumstances change.”

He continued: “Could I see KISS evolving with different personnel? Yeah. As big a fan as I am of what I do — and I think I’m damn good — there’s other people around who could pick up the torch and bring something to the philosophy and to the live show and to the music. It would be KISS. It wouldn’t be KISS 2.0.

“If it were to happen, yeah, it would be really just a continuation of the philosophy that we’ve always had, and that’s that KISS is bigger than any member.”

However, some band members have yet to be convinced by the pitch, as ex KISS star Frehley previously said that the group continuing without any of its original members was “the most ridiculous statement I’ve ever heard (Stanley and Simmons) make”.

“That’s like Mick Jagger saying, ‘Yeah, after me and Keith (Richards), die, The Rolling Stones will continue on with two other guys.’ I mean, it’s a joke,” he sighed.

