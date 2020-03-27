Pearl Jam Debut ‘Quick Escape’

Pearl Jam have slipped out one last track ‘Quick Escape’ before the release of their 11th album Gigaton later today.

Gigaton is the 11th Pearl Jam album and first since 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’. The album will be released via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, 2020.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton features 12 tracks including the first single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”.

Gigaton tracklisting

1. Who Ever Said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance of the Clarivoyants

4. Quick Escape

5. Alright

6. Seven O’Clock

7. Never Destination

8. Take The Long Way

9. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross

