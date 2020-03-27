Pearl Jam Debut ‘Quick Escape’

Pearl Jam have slipped out one last track ‘Quick Escape’ before the release of their 11th album Gigaton later today.
Gigaton is the 11th Pearl Jam album and first since 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’. The album will be released via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, 2020.
Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton features 12 tracks including the first single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”.
Gigaton tracklisting
1. Who Ever Said
2. Superblood Wolfmoon
3. Dance of the Clarivoyants
4. Quick Escape
5. Alright
6. Seven O’Clock
7. Never Destination
8. Take The Long Way
9. Buckle Up
10. Come Then Goes
11. Retrograde
12. River Cross
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook