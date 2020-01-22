 Pearl Jam Just Released 'Dance of the Clairvoyants' - Noise11.com
Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pearl Jam Just Released ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

by Paul Cashmere on January 22, 2020

in News

Here is the new Pearl Jam song ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’.

Gigaton is the 11th Pearl Jam album and first since 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’. The album will be released via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, 2020.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton features 12 tracks including the first single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”.

Gigaton tracklisting

1. Who Ever Said
2. Superblood Wolfmoon
3. Dance of the Clarivoyants
4. Quick Escape
5. Alright
6. Seven O’Clock
7. Never Destination
8. Take The Long Way
9. Buckle Up
10. Come Then Goes
11. Retrograde
12. River Cross

