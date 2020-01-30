Pearl Jam Premiere ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)’ Video

Pearl Jam have debuted a big budget video for ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)’.
The track previews the 11th Pearl Jam album ‘Gigaton’, due 27 March.
‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II) credits:
Produced by: Evolve Studios (www.evolve.studio)
Executive Produced by: Tim Bierman, Joel Edwards
Studio Director: Ryan Cory Studio
Director of Photography: Derek Klein, Ryan Cory
Studio Crew: Ryne Hill, Eric Finlon, Matt Michel
Studio Grip: Jay Rinehart
Olympic Studios Seattle
Audio Engineer: John Burton
Backline Technicians: Neil Hundt, George Webb
Stylist: Tammy Baker
Production Assistant: Kevin Shuss
Edited by: Seth Evans
Produced by: Joseph Bastien
Lead VFX by: Ryan Trommer
Footage by: Filmsupply (www.filmsupply.com)
Cinematography by: Evolve, Kendall Rittenour, Aaron Seldon, Joel Edwards, Jesse Edwards, Stephen Johnson, Nick Midwig, Dustin Farrell, Enrique Pacheco, Joseph Large, Mike lbinski, Tomi Rantanen, Tyler McGrath, Brooklyn Aerials, Elevation Film, Variable, Sypher
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook