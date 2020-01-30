 Pearl Jam Premiere ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)’ Video - Noise11.com
Pearl Jam Premiere ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on January 30, 2020

in News

Pearl Jam have debuted a big budget video for ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)’.

The track previews the 11th Pearl Jam album ‘Gigaton’, due 27 March.

‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II) credits:

Produced by: Evolve Studios (www.evolve.studio)
Executive Produced by: Tim Bierman, Joel Edwards
Studio Director: Ryan Cory Studio
Director of Photography: Derek Klein, Ryan Cory
Studio Crew: Ryne Hill, Eric Finlon, Matt Michel
Studio Grip: Jay Rinehart

Olympic Studios Seattle
Audio Engineer: John Burton
Backline Technicians: Neil Hundt, George Webb
Stylist: Tammy Baker
Production Assistant: Kevin Shuss

Edited by: Seth Evans
Produced by: Joseph Bastien
Lead VFX by: Ryan Trommer
Footage by: Filmsupply (www.filmsupply.com)
Cinematography by: Evolve, Kendall Rittenour, Aaron Seldon, Joel Edwards, Jesse Edwards, Stephen Johnson, Nick Midwig, Dustin Farrell, Enrique Pacheco, Joseph Large, Mike lbinski, Tomi Rantanen, Tyler McGrath, Brooklyn Aerials, Elevation Film, Variable, Sypher

