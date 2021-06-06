 Pentatonix Cover Lady Gaga's 'Telephone' - Noise11.com
Pentatonix

Pentatonix

Pentatonix Cover Lady Gaga’s ‘Telephone’

by Music-News.com on June 7, 2021

in News

Pentatonix celebrate their 10th anniversary by covering Lady Gaga and Beyonce’s 2010 hit Telephone.

The quintet, starring Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee, found success on TV talent show The Sing-Off in 2011, which they went on to win.

The victory landed the group, which originally also starred Avi Kaplan, who left in 2017, a recording contract with Sony Music and a $200,000 (£141,236) cash prize.

Marking the occasion 10 years on, the current group shared a new version of Telephone – the first song they ever performed together – with Scott telling Variety he feels “incredibly grateful and insanely lucky” to have found success with the group.

“The very first time we all sang Telephone together as Pentatonix was literally the day before our audition for The Sing-Off: June 4th, 2011,” he explained.

“The second we started singing, it clicked, and we all knew we had something very special. I absolutely cannot believe it’s been 10 years already and I am incredibly grateful — and feel insanely lucky — that it’s my job to harmonize and perform with my best friends.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Swizz Beatz
Swizz Beatz’ Son Nasir Dean Lands A Movie Role

Swizz Beatz' eldest son Nasir Dean is poised to break into Hollywood after landing his first movie role.

15 hours ago
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles To Launch Cosmetics Brands

Harry Styles is reportedly looking to make moves into the beauty world.

May 31, 2021
Akon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Akon’s Car Stolen At Petrol Station

Akon had to call in the police early on Tuesday after his Range Rover was stolen during a stop at a petrol station in Atlanta, Georgia.

May 27, 2021
Ladyhawke
Ladyhawke Australian Tour Dates

New Zealand’s Phillipa ‘Pip’ Brown (aka Ladyhawke) will action her travel bubble opportunity to head to Australia for concert dates in October and November.

May 27, 2021
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Preps Debut Album

Lil Nas X's debut album is a "coming-of-age story".

May 27, 2021
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift To Receive Songwriter Icon Award

Taylor Swift is to receive the Songwriter Icon Award at the National Music Publishers Association's virtual meeting.

May 26, 2021
Atlas Genius, Image, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
Adelaide’s Atlas Genius To Release First Song In Three Years

Adelaide’s Atlas Genius are back with a new track. ‘Elegant Strangers’ is their first song in three years.

May 21, 2021