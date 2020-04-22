 Pepa From Salt N Pepa Sues After Car Crash - Noise11.com
Salt N Pepa, music news, noise11.com

Salt N Pepa

Pepa From Salt N Pepa Sues After Car Crash

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2020

in News

Rapper Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton is taking bosses at ride-share service Uber to court over a multi-car pile up in 2018.

Pepa claims she suffered injuries and loss of wages after she was caught up in the accident on Los Angeles’ 101 freeway, where an Uber driver and three other commuters are accused of having “operated their vehicle negligently and carelessly”, causing the big chain-reaction crash.

According to TMZ, Denton was a passenger in a pal’s car, which was hit from behind by the Uber driver, leaving the 53-year-old MC requiring medical attention for neck and knee pain.

Police investigators are said to have ruled the Uber employee had been following too closely behind Denton’s ride, and therefore couldn’t stop in time to prevent a collision.

Denton alleges she still experiences intense pain as a result of her injuries, which have hampered her ability to travel and perform.

Uber officials have yet to respond to the legal dispute.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen + Adam Lambert Perform ‘We Are The Champions’ in Isolation

Check out Queen + Adam Lambert perform 'We Are The Champions' from each of their homes.

1 hour ago
Lamb of God
Lamb of God Delays Self-Titled Album

Lamb Of God have delayed the release of their self-titled album for five weeks because of the coronavirus.

1 day ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Warns Youth About Alcohol Abuse

Robbie Williams has been sober for 20 years and doesn't want his and wife Ayda Field's kids Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, 20 months, and Beau, three months, to repeat his mistakes so will warn them of the risks "probably earlier" than most people would tackle the subject with their offspring.

2 days ago
Ed O'Brien of Radiohead
Ed O’Brien Says Radiohead 2021 Plans Now In Doubt

Radiohead were planning a 2021 tour until COVID-19 came along. Ed O'Brien says thats all now questionable.

5 days ago
Christopher Cross, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Christopher Cross Unable To Walk After Contracting COVID-19

Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Christopher Cross is unable to walk after complications following contracting COVD-19.

5 days ago
Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Noel Gallagher Takes Up Painting

Noel Gallagher decided to decorate his two sons' bedroom doors with hundreds of stickers to create four "pop art" pieces after being inspired to do so whilst flicking through the pages of their numerous sticker books.

7 days ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Pops Virtually Into A Kindergarten

Jon Bon Jovi appeared before children at Marsh Pointe Elementary School via a laptop during a writing lesson about life in quarantine, having previously released an incomplete version of 'Do What You Can' - which focuses on the battle to contain the coronavirus - and asked fans to submit verses to help complete the song.

7 days ago