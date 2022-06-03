Perry Farrell Announces More Porno For Pyros Shows - Noise11.com

Perry Farrell will play more Porno For Pyros shows while Jane’s Addiction stay sidelined because of Dave Navarro’s long-covid issues.

Farrell reunited Porno For Pyros after 24 years to replace Jane’s Addiction at Welcome to Rockville in Florida in May.

Porno For Pyros 2022 features original members Perry Farrell (vocals), Stephen Perkins (drums), Peter DiStefeno (guitar) as well as Mike Watt (for came in during the recording of the second album in 1995) on bass.

Porno For Pyros will also play shows in Chicago and Los Angeles.

7 July, Los Angeles, Belasco

30 July, Lollapalooza after show

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

