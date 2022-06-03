 Perry Farrell Announces More Porno For Pyros Shows - Noise11.com
Perry Farrell Announces More Porno For Pyros Shows

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2022

in News

Perry Farrell will play more Porno For Pyros shows while Jane’s Addiction stay sidelined because of Dave Navarro’s long-covid issues.

Farrell reunited Porno For Pyros after 24 years to replace Jane’s Addiction at Welcome to Rockville in Florida in May.

Porno For Pyros 2022 features original members Perry Farrell (vocals), Stephen Perkins (drums), Peter DiStefeno (guitar) as well as Mike Watt (for came in during the recording of the second album in 1995) on bass.

Porno For Pyros will also play shows in Chicago and Los Angeles.

7 July, Los Angeles, Belasco
30 July, Lollapalooza after show

