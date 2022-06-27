Pet Shop Boys Joined By Olly Alexander At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Olly Alexander, aka Years & Years, joined Pet Shop Boys at Glastonbury but not for the obvious song.
Pet Shop Boys kept ‘It’s a Sin’ for the end of the set. Olly starred as Ritchie Tozer in the powerful AIDS drama ‘It’s A Sin’.
Alexander performed ‘Dreamland’ during the show.
Pet Shop Boys Glastonbury setlist 26 June 2022
Suburbia
Can You Forgive Her?
Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money)
Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You)
Rent
I Don’t Know What You Want but I Can’t Give It Any More
So Hard
Left to My Own Devices
Domino Dancing
Love Comes Quickly
Losing My Mind
Always on My Mind
Dreamland (with Olly Alexander)
Heart
It’s Alright
Vocal
Go West
It’s a Sin
Encore:
West End Girls
Being Boring
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook