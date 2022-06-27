 Pet Shop Boys Joined By Olly Alexander At Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pet Shop Boys Joined By Olly Alexander At Glastonbury

by Paul Cashmere on June 27, 2022

in News

Olly Alexander, aka Years & Years, joined Pet Shop Boys at Glastonbury but not for the obvious song.

Pet Shop Boys kept ‘It’s a Sin’ for the end of the set. Olly starred as Ritchie Tozer in the powerful AIDS drama ‘It’s A Sin’.

Alexander performed ‘Dreamland’ during the show.

Pet Shop Boys Glastonbury setlist 26 June 2022

Suburbia
Can You Forgive Her?
Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money)
Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You)
Rent
I Don’t Know What You Want but I Can’t Give It Any More
So Hard
Left to My Own Devices
Domino Dancing
Love Comes Quickly
Losing My Mind
Always on My Mind
Dreamland (with Olly Alexander)
Heart
It’s Alright
Vocal
Go West
It’s a Sin

Encore:
West End Girls
Being Boring

