Pet Shop Boys Joined By Olly Alexander At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Olly Alexander, aka Years & Years, joined Pet Shop Boys at Glastonbury but not for the obvious song.

Pet Shop Boys kept ‘It’s a Sin’ for the end of the set. Olly starred as Ritchie Tozer in the powerful AIDS drama ‘It’s A Sin’.

Alexander performed ‘Dreamland’ during the show.

Pet Shop Boys Glastonbury setlist 26 June 2022

Suburbia

Can You Forgive Her?

Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money)

Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You)

Rent

I Don’t Know What You Want but I Can’t Give It Any More

So Hard

Left to My Own Devices

Domino Dancing

Love Comes Quickly

Losing My Mind

Always on My Mind

Dreamland (with Olly Alexander)

Heart

It’s Alright

Vocal

Go West

It’s a Sin

Encore:

West End Girls

Being Boring

