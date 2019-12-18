Pet Shop Boys To Release ‘Hotspot’ Album on Cassette

‘Hotspot’ will become the first Pet Shop Boys cassette since ‘Release’ in 2002. All Pet Shop Boys albums from their debut ‘Please’ in 1986 through to 2002’s ‘Release’ were released on cassette.

In 2006 ‘Fundamental’ was not released on cassette but was released as their first ever digital download album.

In 1999 Pet Shop Boys also released their ‘Nightlife’ album on Mini-Disc.

‘Hotspot’ will be the 14th album for Pet Shop Boys. The album was recorded in Berlin at Hansa Studios with the exception of the current single ‘Burning The Heather’ which was recorded in London at RAK Studios and features Bernard Butler of Suede on guitar.

‘Hotspot’ is the third and last album in a trilogy of Stuart Price productions after ‘Electric’ (2013) and ‘Super’ (2016).

