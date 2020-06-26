 Pete Murray Debuts ‘Found My Place’ Video - Noise11.com
Pete Murray Debuts ‘Found My Place’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2020

in News

Pete Murray’s first new song in two years comes with a video shot in isolation and featuring his wife and daughter.

Pete says, This was a last minute decision to get my wife Mira and daughter Saachi in for the shoot. I’m very protective of my family and keep my family life very private. We thought of just using Mira and Saachi as background silhouette shots, but when we we filmed on the day Saachi came in to shot out of nowhere and did this cute little dance. Once we saw this we knew it had to be in the final edit. The song is about giving wisdom to your kids, so this was perfect in the end.”

Pete says, “Found my place is about passing on the wisdom of life to someone you love. If you trust your own instinct and stay true to yourself, then life will be fine. It was actually inspired by my own journey in life that I’m passing on to my kids now.”

The song was written with Gavin Slate in Nashville and recorded in Byron Bay.

