Peter Gabriel Guests On Next Arcade Fire Album ‘We’ - Noise11.com

Régine Chassagne of Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter Gabriel Guests On Next Arcade Fire Album ‘We’

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2022

Arcade Fire have revealed details of their next album ‘We’ and Peter Gabriel is on it.

Gabriel will join Renee Chassagne on vocals for “Unconditional II (Race And Religion).”

“I’d listen to his songs on the radio growing up, and they were the only places outside of my house where I’d hear drums that sounded like my family’s music,” says Chassagne of Gabriel.

The tracklisting for ‘We’ is:

“I”
01 “Age Of Anxiety I”
02 “Age Of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)”
03 “End Of The Empire I-IV”
“WE”
04 “The Lightning I, II”
05 “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”
06 “Unconditional II (Race and Religion)”
07 “WE”

‘We’ is the first Arcade Fire album since ‘Everything Now’ in 2017. It will be released on 6 May 2022.

Arcade Fire have previewed the album ‘We’ with a new video for ‘The Lightning I, II’. As Noise11 revealed yesterday, the song has been included in the two recent shows Arcade Fire performed in New Orleans this week.

