Peter Gabriel Teases First Album Of New Music In 20 Years - Noise11.com

Peter Gabriel Teases First Album Of New Music In 20 Years

by Paul Cashmere on June 7, 2022

in News

Peter Gabriel may release his first album of new music since 2002’s ‘Up’ later this year.

Gabriel has posted social media pics for studio recordings tagging Tony Levin, Manu Katche and David Rhodes. That has been backed up by Manu Katche who told French newspaper Ouest-France that there is new music on the way. Also Peter recently told Italian magazine Specchio that he has been working on new music.

The working title for the album is ‘I/O’.

While 2002’s ‘Up’ is the last album of new music from Peter Gabriel in 2010 he released a covers record ‘Scratch My Back’ and in 2011 the reworked classics with orchestra album ‘New Blood’.

Peter Gabriel’s first solo album after leaving Genesis was ‘Peter Gabriel’ in 1977. His 1986 album ‘So’ included the song ‘Don’t Give Up’ with Kate Bush who is currently having success with her 1985 hit because of the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’.

