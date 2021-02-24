Peter Hook Is Heading Back To Australia - Noise11.com

The good news is Peter Hook will tour Australia. The bad news … it’s a year away.

Peter Hook & The Light will perform the Joy Division: A Celebration tour in Australia in February and March 2022.

The shows will focus on Hook’s two Joy Division albums ‘Unknown Pleasures’ and ‘Closer’.

‘Unknown Pleasures’ was the first of the two Joy Division albums. It was released 15 June 1979. The second and final Joy Division album ‘Closer’ was released on 18 July 1980 just two months after the suicide of singer Ian Curtis on 18 May 1980.

Peter Hook & the Light – Joy Division: A Celebration 2022 Australian Tour Dates

Friday 25th February MELBOURNE, Forum

Saturday 26th February SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre

Tuesday 1st March BRISBANE, The Tivoli

Thursday 3rd March ADELAIDE, The Gov

Friday 4th March PERTH, Astor Theatre

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments