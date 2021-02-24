Peter Hook Is Heading Back To Australia - Noise11.com

The good news is Peter Hook will tour Australia. The bad news … it’s a year away.
Peter Hook & The Light will perform the Joy Division: A Celebration tour in Australia in February and March 2022.
The shows will focus on Hook’s two Joy Division albums ‘Unknown Pleasures’ and ‘Closer’.
‘Unknown Pleasures’ was the first of the two Joy Division albums. It was released 15 June 1979. The second and final Joy Division album ‘Closer’ was released on 18 July 1980 just two months after the suicide of singer Ian Curtis on 18 May 1980.
Peter Hook & the Light – Joy Division: A Celebration 2022 Australian Tour Dates
Friday 25th February MELBOURNE, Forum
Saturday 26th February SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre
Tuesday 1st March BRISBANE, The Tivoli
Thursday 3rd March ADELAIDE, The Gov
Friday 4th March PERTH, Astor Theatre
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook