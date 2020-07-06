 Pharrell Has A Netflix Special On The Way - Noise11.com
Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw 2

Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw

Pharrell Has A Netflix Special On The Way

by Music-News.com on July 7, 2020

in News

Pharrell Williams is bringing gospel music from his Virginia hometown to Netflix in a new TV series.

Voices of Fire will chronicle Pharrell’s recent return to the Hampton Roads community, where he teamed up with his uncle, fellow musician Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and other gospel leaders to find undiscovered talent to build “one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs”.

Pharrell will co-executive produce the show, which will premiere on the streaming service later this year.

He shared the news of the Netflix collaboration on Sunday during an appearance at the virtual Essence Festival.

The musician is also said to be in talks with platform bosses to develop a feature-length musical about the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., along with black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kasabian, music news, noise11.com
Tom Meighan Quits Kasabian

Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has left the band after struggling with "personal issues that have affected his behaviour".

5 hours ago
Evanescence
The New Evanescence Video Was Shot On iPhones

The video for ‘The Game Is Over’, the new song from Evanescence, was all shot on iPhones.

22 hours ago
Kacey Musgraves
Kasey Musgraves Files For Divorce

Country star Kacey Musgraves has called it quits with her musician husband Ruston Kelly.

1 day ago
Elton John and PNAU Good Morning To The Night images photo Noise11.com
PNAU And Elton John To Release Second Volume Of Elton Reinventions

Nick Littlemore has confirmed that PNAU are working again with Elton John on a second volume of remixed reinventions of Elton’s catalogue.

5 days ago
Guy Sebastian - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Guy Sebastian’s Manager Titus Day Arrested On Fraud Charges

Guy Sebastian’s longtime manager Titus Day was arrested Wednesday night over alleged fraud charges against the singer.

5 days ago
Sia photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sia Is A Grandmother

Sia has become a grandmother at 44.

5 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Calls For Dismantling Of America’s Racist System

Beyonce urged U.S. voters to "take action to dismantle a racist and unequal system" as she accepted the Humanitarian Award at the virtual BET Awards on Sunday night.

6 days ago