Phil Chen of the Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bands Dead At 80 - Noise11.com

Phil Chen of the Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bands Dead At 80

by Paul Cashmere on December 16, 2021

in News

Jamaican bass player Phil Chen has died at age 80 from cancer. Chen was the bass player for Rod Stewart from 1977 to 1980 as well as Jeff Beck.

Chen was the bass player for the Rod Stewart classics ‘Hot Legs’, ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy’, You’re In My Heart and ‘Passion’.

Phil joined the Rod Stewart band for the ‘Foot Loose & Fancy Free’ album in 1977 was the featured bass player on ‘Blondes Have More Fun’ (1978) and ‘Foolish Behaviour’ (1980).

Chen is also credited as the co-writer for Rod’s ‘You’re Insane’ (1977), ‘Last Summer’ (1978).

Phil Chen has played on recordings by Bo Didley, Roger Taylor, Dion, Donovan, Jackson Browne, Eurythmics, John Lee Hooker, Dave Edmunds and Jim Capaldi.

The announcement at the Phil Chen Facebook page reads:

Dear Friends and Family of Phil Chen,

With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of December 14, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends and cherished time with his grandchildren who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.

“Master your music, your future is immeasurable”

We thank you for your outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

