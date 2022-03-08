Phil Jamieson, The Fauves, Regurgitator To Pay Flood Benefit For Lismore - Noise11.com

There will be a flood benefit for the people of Lismore this Friday night at The Brightside in Brisbane featuring The Fauves, Phil Jamieson, Regurgitator and others. 100% of proceeds will go to the flood victims of Lismore.

The special guests for the night will be Lismore punk band Masochist.

Here are the details:

FLOOD BENEFIT

This is a no frills flood benefit.

Appreciate all support humanly possible.

And now featuring Lismore’s MASOCHIST.

https://masochistpunk.bandcamp.com/

FRIDAY 11TH OF MARCH

THE BRIGHTSIDE

Double stage

MASOCHIST

MITCH, PLEASE

NICE BISCUIT

PHIL JAMIESON

REGURGITATOR

SAMMM.

SEASIDE

SLOWRIP

SQUARE TUGS

THE FAUVES

Doors 5.30pm. Tickets from oztix

Ticket link: https://bit.ly/3HMm0aE

100% of funds donated towards Lismore Flood Appeal

Presented by 4ZZZ, The Brightside Brisbane, Social State, consume, OZTIX and Philter.

