Phil Jamieson, The Fauves, Regurgitator To Pay Flood Benefit For Lismore - Noise11.com

There will be a flood benefit for the people of Lismore this Friday night at The Brightside in Brisbane featuring The Fauves, Phil Jamieson, Regurgitator and others. 100% of proceeds will go to the flood victims of Lismore.

The special guests for the night will be Lismore punk band Masochist.

Here are the details:

FLOOD BENEFIT
This is a no frills flood benefit.
Appreciate all support humanly possible.
And now featuring Lismore’s MASOCHIST.
https://masochistpunk.bandcamp.com/

FRIDAY 11TH OF MARCH
THE BRIGHTSIDE
Double stage

MASOCHIST
MITCH, PLEASE
NICE BISCUIT
PHIL JAMIESON
REGURGITATOR
SAMMM.
SEASIDE
SLOWRIP
SQUARE TUGS
THE FAUVES

Doors 5.30pm. Tickets from oztix

Ticket link: https://bit.ly/3HMm0aE

100% of funds donated towards Lismore Flood Appeal

Presented by 4ZZZ, The Brightside Brisbane, Social State, consume, OZTIX and Philter.

